I Could Not Express My Opinion – Governor Waiguru On Why She Ditched Jubilee

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Mumbi Waiguru has revealed why she left President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee for the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Speaking to Spice FM on Tuesday, the county boss who is seeking to retain her seat said she could not express herself while in the ruling party.

“I feel very free now and much happier where I am,” she said.

In the deputy President William Ruto’s turf, she said, there is no political infighting and the members are on the same page.

Read: Waiguru Lashes Out At Lee Kinyanjui After Warning to Presidential Hopefuls Seeking Mt. Kenya Votes

In Jubilee, however, agreeing on matters like the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) was a daunting task.

“[Currently], we [in UDA] are not in Government; we are sort of in the opposition. Back then, we were in power and we had different people pulling in different directions,” she said.

The former CS for Devolution also stated that she was frustrated during her days in the ruling party as she could not air her opinion.

“It was quite frustrating. I felt caged and very restricted. We couldn’t even say that there was a problem within the party. I am very glad to be out of the party now,” Waiguru said.

Read Also: Waiguru Alleges Police Harassment Ahead of Ruto’s Visit in Kirinyaga

Asked why she chose to decamp from the head of state’s party, Waiguru said her decision was influenced by the electorate.

She also expressed her confidence in her party leader (Ruto) who she described as a hands on individual.

On matters DP Ruto’s choice of running-mate, the county chief said she hopes he will pick a woman but would be happier if he chose her.

“I think it will be a great honor to be picked as running mate for the UDA party but right now all my efforts are in Kirinyaga County,” she told Spice FM.

Read Also: Governor Waiguru Claims Arrest Threats Meant to Dissuade Others From Joining DP Ruto Camp

However, she maintained that the deputy president’s post is at this moment reserved for a candidate from the vote-rich Mt Kenya region.

“We all know the numbers that come from there. The basic understanding is that the running mate will come from that region because you want to carry the block,” she stated.

Waiguru joined the DP Ruto-led party in October 2021, after which her competitor and current area Woman Rep Wangui Ngirici ditched the party over alleged favoritism.

Ngirici who will apparently go at it as an independent candidate accused party officials of bullying her into shelving her ambitions in favor of Waiguru.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...