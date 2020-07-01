Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru Terms New Budget Changes By MCAs Illegal

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru is yet again embroiled in a dispute with Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) after accusing them of settling scores using the 2020/2021 budget.

Through a press conference on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, Waiguru stated in purporting to amend the budget the MCAs had put their selfish interests first and disregarded the residents who elected them.

Further, the County Boss indicated that the ward representatives’ acts were illegal since they had no authority to amend the budget.

According to Citizen, the MCAs failed to approve the budget on time and ideally amended the budget to allocate Sh200 million more to themselves.

Read: Kirinyaga MCAs Threaten To Take Waiguru Impeachment Battle To Court

Consequently, Waiguru terms the move as a total disregard of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) 2012 that limits the expenditures by the County Assembly to lower than twice the amount of personal emoluments or 7% of total revenues of the county government.

“The estimates for the County Executive and the County Assembly are covered by the ceilings which are contained in the County Allocation of Revenue Act (CARA) and therefore, these amounts are ring-fenced by the act and cannot be amended in the budget estimates,” she said.

The embattled governor faulted the MCAs for taking over the role of developing a County Appropriation Bill which is not in their mandate. The role is to be played by the County Executive Committee Member (CECM) of Finance.

The governor called upon the legislators and relevant stakeholders to come together and direct their energies on bettering lives of residents instead of jeopardizing the county’s development agenda.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu