Governor Waiguru Grilled by EACC Detectives

“The truth of the matter is that defending my seat if the polls were held today would be very difficult, and that is the truth of the matter, Jubilee needs to look internally at its issues in order to be acceptable to the people of Mount Kenya,” she said.

She indicated that the party leadership had lost touch with the vote-rich region.

“If I ran today on a Jubilee ticket and someone else ran on a different party, even if people felt I had performed, it would be hard to convince them to vote for me,” she added.

Earlier, there was a raid at her offices following the remarks she made regarding the BBI. The County boss had said that the Mt Kenya region would have to go back to the drawing board after the fall of BBI.

This, she said ignited trouble as just days after, her office was raided by EACC detectives.

Addressing this, she said, “Last time I said, ‘On BBI let me keep quiet a bit’. Immediately, EACC raided my office. Recently I said am introspecting on the political way forward, and again immediately I get EACC summons complete with all the subtle threatening inflexibilities.”

