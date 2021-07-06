Governor Waiguru Fights To Keep Kitusuru Home Following Eviction Notice Over Arrears

But according to the governor, the developer doesn’t have any right to evict her as she is the owner and not a tenant.

According to the former Devolution and Planning Cabinet Secretary, she paid Sh40 million in cash for the property and had an agreement with KCB Group to clear a balance of Sh40 million through a mortgage.

The mortgage agreement was reportedly not completed.

The botched sale deal happened two months before Waiguru resigned as Devolution CS in November 2015 after sustained pressure from the political class to vacate office over allegations of massive corruption in her office.

Kihingo Village Ltd denied receiving payment from the governor saying she is a tenant and not the owner.

The company, which is owned by ex-Tetu MP James Ndung’u Gethenji and his brother Gitahi Gethenji, had threatened to auction the governor’s property through Chardor Auctioneers if she doesn’t pay rent for the five years she has been residing in the home.