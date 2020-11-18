Governor Waiguru Fights Eviction From Ksh80 Million Kitusuru House

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru is embroiled in a legal tussle over a Kitusuru property in Nairobi she claims she is the rightful owner.

The county boss took property developer Kihingo Village Ltd to court after a threat to evict her from the upmarket Kitisuru house over a disputed $408, 000 (Ksh44.5 million) rent demand.

In the eviction notice, the developer asked Waiguru to pay the money or vacate the Ksh80 million property by February 29 following a botched sale deal inked in September 2015.

But according to the governor, the developer doesn’t have any right to evict her as she is the owner and not a tenant.

According to the former Devolution and Planning Cabinet Secretary, she paid Ksh40 million in cash for the property and had an agreement with KCB Group to clear a balance of Ksh40 million through a mortgage.

Read: Is Overly Mentioned Pauline Kamau In Waiguru Impeachment Hearing The New “Kabura”?

The mortgage agreement was reportedly not completed.

The botched sale deal happened two months before Waiguru resigned as Devolution CS in November 2015 after sustained pressure from the political class to vacate office over allegations of massive corruption in her office.

Kihingo Village Ltd has denied receiving payment from the governor saying she is a tenant and not the owner.

The company, which is owned by ex-Tetu MP James Ndung’u Gethenji and his brother Gitahi Gethenji, had threatened to auction the governor’s property through Chardor Auctioneers if she doesn’t pay rent for the five years she has been residing in the home.

Read Also: Kirinyaga MCA John Kanga Shaves In Celebration Of Waiguru Impeachment

However, the governor through her lawyers, argues that the developer was aware of the purchase deal and even allowed her to move in as the owner of the house and not a tenant.

The governor blamed the property developer for delaying the KCB mortgage deal.

“The delay in completion of the said agreement has been occasioned by the respondents who have failed to deliver the completion documents to enable the bank to register a charge against it before releasing the balance of the purchase price,” said Waiguru in court documents.

Read Also: Raila Addresses Reports Of Night Meeting With Waiguru

“… I am not a tenant in the suit property but a purchaser who has so far paid half the purchase price in line with the provisions of the lease agreement dated 25th September 2015.”

Justice Elijah Obaga issued temporary orders stopping the property developer from evicting the county boss and ordered the two parties to settle the rent dispute among themselves. The governor had asked for permanent orders to halt the eviction.

The parties appeared before justice Obaga last week. The hearing has been scheduled for February 2021.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu