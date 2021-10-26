in POLITICS

Governor Waiguru Decamps to UDA, Holds Meeting with DP Ruto at Karen Residence

Anne Waiguru

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has officially decamped to the “Hustler” camp which is led by Deputy President William Ruto.

The County chief held a closed-door meeting with the de facto leader of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party at the DP’s Karen residence on Tuesday morning.

Waiguru pledged to work with Ruto in his bid for the presidency in the 2022 polls.

Waiguru joins UDA

She was accompanied by 25 Members of the County Assembly (MCAs). Also present was the County Assembly Speaker Anthony Gathumbi.

The governor had last month hinted at ditching the ruling Jubilee party for UDA ahead of the 2022 polls citing influence by Kirinyaga residents.

Addressing a roadside crowd in her county declared intentions to defend her seat amid speculations that she is eyeing a deputy president position.

She seemed to agree with their call to defend her seat on a UDA ticket.

The county boss had asked the crowd if they would re-elect her as governor and they responded in the affirmative.

Waiguru went ahead to ask the residents on which ticket she should seek re-election and they chanted UDA.

“If they ask me why I chose that party, I will tell them that the people of Kirinyaga picked it for me,” Waiguru said amid cheers from the crowd.

In an interview with Citizen TV on September 9, the county chief said the Jubilee party leadership had lost touch with the vote-rich Mount Kenya region.

“If I ran today on a Jubilee ticket and someone else ran on a different party, even if people felt I had performed, it would be hard to convince them to vote for me,” she added.

“Jubilee has a lot of work in revamping the party and we need to do it fairly fast, revamping the party and resonating with the people. People need that emotional connection to the party.”

Anne Waiguru

Written by Wycliffe Nyamasege

