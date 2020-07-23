Governor Waiguru Now Accuses PS Karanja Kibicho Of Orchestrating Her Woes

Kirinyaga governor Anne Waiguru now says Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho is the person behind her political woes, a day after she was grilled by the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) over Ksh10.63 million imprest.

In an open letter to the PS, Waiguru says that Kibicho was behind her recent impeachment which was rejected by the Senate.

“We are aware of other interested parties and those of opposing political camps that support members of the county assembly but you are the primary catalyst,” she told Dr Kibicho.

The governor says her administration has been unable to complete the Kerugoya Referral Hospital medical complex “due to retrogressive politics”, orchestrated by Kibicho.

“Dr Kibicho has even indicated he should be seen as the one who is delivering MCAS to support the handshake initiative but not myself,” she stated.

Acquitting the governor in June, the Senate Select Committee that was investigating impeachment motion against her found that there was gross mismanagement of tenders in the county.

In their report tabled in Senate last month, the committee however said that it could not link the governor to the mismanagement of the tenders.

Instead, the committee recommended that the officers who constituted the committees that mismanaged the tender step aside and the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and EACC investigates the matter.

There were two overly mentioned officers in the graft allegations who include the governor’s former PA Ms Pauline Kamau and Mr Gichira Wayne.

“The Committee notes that in the documents filed and during the hearing, the County Assembly did not draw a nexus between the Governor and the appointment of either Ms Pauline Kamau or Mr Gichira Wayne to a tender committee. Indeed, Mr Carilus Otieno, as the head of the county procurement unit, confirmed that the Governor had not taken part in the formulation of any tender committee,” the report tabled in Senate noted.

However, the Committee noted that the circumstances under which Pauline Kamau was recruited raised a lot of questions. Ms Pauline Kamau, according to the findings, was not qualified to hold the office of Director of Administration and further that her recruitment was pushed through by the Governor.

