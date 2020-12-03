Governor Sonko Reportedly Flies MCAs For A Holiday In Mombasa Ahead Of Planned Impeachment

Embattled Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has adopted new tactics to stop his impending impeachment that is to be debated today.

Reports indicate that the governor flew out at least 40 MCAs to Mombasa for a holiday as a way of countering the impeachment debate.

According to a local publication, the MCAs were flown to Diani, Mombasa and others to Naivasha on Monday 30, and they reportedly checked in at Ukunda, Salama Bling Beach Resort and English Point Marina.

This is said to help the City Boss keep an eye on them so that the impeachment motion can be shot down.

On Monday, besieged Sonko was briefly detained after police stormed his meeting with ward representatives opposed to his planned impeachment.

Police fired teargas to disperse the Members of County Assembly (MCAs) who were holding a meeting at Riverside. They accused the leaders of flouting Covid-19 rules.

Sonko was said to have been plotting with the MCAs on how to block his impeachment.

An impeachment motion against the governor was tabled on Thursday with 86 out of 122 MCAs appending their signatures to support it.

This surpasses the threshold of 42 signatures required to initiate the process of impeaching the governor.

The motion of impeachment was moved by Minority Leader Michael Ogada. Ogada and MCAs in support of the motion want the governor kicked out of office on grounds of among others gross violation of the Constitution, graft and abuse of office.

However, in an order issued on Tuesday, Justice Nzioki Makau of the Employment and Labour Relations Court barred the MCAs from debating the impeachment motion against the governor pending inter parties hearing of his petition set for today, Thursday.

