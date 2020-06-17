Governor Sonko Offers To Pay Sh300,000 Child Support For Officer Who Assaulted Him During Dramatic Voi Arrest

The dramatic arrest of Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko in 2019 made airwaves with videos circulating online capturing the embattled county chief being roughed up and put in cuffs.
In a rare occurrence, Sonko has demonstrated acts of kindness after he identified the officer who reportedly assaulted him during his arrest through a video circulating online.
The officer is caught up in child support woes with the mother of his child.
In the video, the officer who has been identified as the former Voi Base commander, Mr Mureithi is being roughed up by a woman who claims to be the mother of his child.
Further, Mureithi is reported to have neglected his child and dubbed a dead beat with child support arrears of up to Sh300,000.
Taking to Facebook, Sonko intimated that he has forgiven the commander for assaulting him during his arrest and offered to pay the child support arrears.
“The Voi Base Commander who handcuffed me becomes a dead beat dad. I do not support domestic violence. I condemn the use of violence in any relationship but pole sana my friend Mr. Mureithi the recently retired Voi Base commander who forcefully handcuffed me with two pairs of handcuffs just to board a police chopper during my arrest at Voi,” reads the post in part.
Further, he added, “My humble advice to you, if the baby the woman is alleging is really yours kindly accept the responsibility its just normal part of life and since you are now retired, I’m willing to pay for you the 300,000/= upkeep the woman has been awarded by the children’s court.”
I do not support domestic violence. I condemn the use of violence in any relationship but pole sana my friend Mr. Mureithi the recently retired Voi Base commander who forcefully handcuffed me with two pairs of handcuffs just to board a police chopper during my arrest at Voi. Even though this was against the international aviation laws, may the Lord give you peace to resolve your current situation. My humble advice to you, if the baby the woman is alleging is really yours kindly accept the responsibility its just normal part of life and since you are now retired, I'm willing to pay for you the 300,000/= upkeep the woman has been awarded by the children's court. May you live longer to see this kid become a more responsible senior police officer than you were or even become the Governor in future of any county or even become the President of this great country so that he/she becomes a testimony on any kind of violence to future generations. I shall continue to pray for you to have peace in your relationship with this lady. May God also bless your family as well. I have also been made to understand that one of your colleagues who also man handled me has a kidney problem I'm as well willing to help in meeting his medical expenses. Goodnight everyone.
The governor also indicated that Mureithi’s colleague who aided in his dramatic arrest is also suffering from a kidney problem and pledged to cater for his medical expenses.
“I have also been made to understand that one of your colleagues who also manhandled me has a kidney problem I’m as well willing to help in meeting his medical expenses,” wrote Sonko.
Governor Sonko was arrested in December 2019 over alleged misappropriation of Ksh357 million from county coffers.
