Governor Sonko Impeached As 88 MCAs Vote In Favour Of Motion

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has been impeached.

This was after 88 MCAs voted in favour of the motion tabled by Michael Ogada.

“This is a business that has never been executed before in this house. We are here to execute our last mandate, our last resort,” Ogada said.

Read: Justice James Rika Recuses Self From Sonko Impeachment Case

“We have consulted and we have tried. Mr .Speaker we have held meetings in your office together with the executive to try find solution on how we bring solutions to this county. But we have no other option but to execute our last mandate to impeach Governor Sonko.”

There were 58 members in the assembly while others signed in virtually.

Two ward representatives cited against the motion.

Read Also: Governor Sonko Reportedly Flies MCAs For A Holiday In Mombasa Ahead Of Planned Impeachment

According to Sonko who is in Kwale with at least 57 MCAs claimed that the vote was rigged.

The embattled governor claimed that over 70 MCAs had filed complaints with the police “on impersonation of their emails by rogue assembly officials who want to interfere with online voting.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu