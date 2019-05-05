Governor Sonko Filmed Chewing Miraa, Promising Fans Money [Video]

A video of Governor Mike Sonko chewing Miraa has surfaced online.

In the now viral clip taken from Sonko’s instalive video, the governor is seen enjoying khat while engaging his Instagram followers.

One of his followers requests Sonko to send him some money. To the surprise of many, the governor gives out his number, asking the fan to text him.

Thereafter, several fans request the governor to consider them too. He goes ahead to pledge Sh2000, saying he’s a bit broke.

Khat – a mild narcotic – contains the alkaloid cathinone, a stimulant, which is said to cause excitement.

This is not the first time Sonko is pulling a controversy on the interweb.

About a week ago, a video emerged of the flamboyant governor purchasing chains worth Sh.4.3 in Dubai.

Sonko paid the money in cash, adding that he was taking the pure gold pendant to his wife.

In a separate incident, Sonko caused a stir online after he attended a county event wearing a pair of golden shoes.

The shoe is estimated to cost roughly Ksh16 million.

