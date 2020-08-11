Governor Mike Sonko In Celebratory Mood After Beatrice Elachi’s Resignation

Nairobi governor Mike Sonko seems to be in a celebratory mood after the resignation of Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi.

Moments after Elachi announced her resignation, Sonko posted several videos on his social media accounts that suggested that he was celebrating the exit of speaker.

In one of the worship songs he posted, Sonko captioned “Yuko Mungu Mbiguni Asikiaye Maombi yetu (There is God in Heaven who hears our prayers)”.

In another video, Sonko said that “We have seen your mighty hand Lord”, before he added another one with the infamous Jubilee Party supporters campaign slogan that “sio juju ni maombi (It’s not witchcraft, it’s prayers)”.

Sonko and Elachi have been at loggerheads, and at one time Elachi declared herself the governor after Sonko was barred from accessing his office.

Announcing her resignation today, Elachi accused Sonko of being one of the people after her life.

“Governor Sonko, you cannot go on threatening people’s lives and their families. You also have a family. You cannot have everything, just nurture what God has given you,” Elachi said in a statement.

Following her resignation, the deputy speaker and Ruai MCA John Kamangu will to take her place in acting capacity pending recruitment of a substantive speaker.

“It has been tough and I can’t hold any longer. I therefore tender my resignation and thank President Uhuru Kenyatta for giving me this opportunity to serve under his Jubilee administration,” she said.

She has among others, been accused of corruption, illegal appointments, victimization of MCAs and assembly staff, and militarization of the assembly.

She has been feuding with a section of Members of the county assembly (MCAs) and governor Mike Sonko.

On July 29, the former nominated senator suspended sittings until September after ward representatives threatened to impeach her again.

Elachi had been shown the door in September 2018 only to return a year later after a Nairobi court ruled in her favour.

At least 59 MCAs had signed the censure motion. Only 42 signatures are needed for a notice of impeachment to be tabled before the assembly.

