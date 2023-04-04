Governor Sakaja Names Shaffie Head of Events, Branding

Media personality Shaffie Weru has landed a job at City Hall.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has named Shaffie the Head of Events and Branding.

Shaffie said he is committed to developing experiences that will push the limits of event planning and branding while showcasing the best of Nairobi.

“Nairobi is the New York or Paris of our country, and we offer the best experience and push boundaries that have never been pushed before to give the best results in service delivery for our number one client, the people of kanairo,” he told Nairobi News.

He added: “It’s not about my vision but the vision of my governor as it is enshrined in his manifesto that includes a City of Dignity and making Nairobi work!”

He said that his role entails managing all governors’ indoor and outdoor events to make sure they feel, look, and sound spectacular.

On his transition from radio to events organizing, the former Kiss 100 host said in his current role, he has to work with a group of people but in radio, it “was a one-man army job”.

Shaffie was behind the Nairobi Festival and Wanyama Roya Cup and is currently working on Battle of the Choir and the Kanairo Anthem Challenge.

