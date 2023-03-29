Governor Sakaja Bans Protests in Nairobi

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has banned protests within the capital.

The governor said that no anti-government protests would be held in the city henceforth.

According to Sakaja, the city had suffered severely from the demos led by opposition leader Raila Odinga.

“Nairobi County has already hosted two of these demonstrations. We’ve borne the cost of the disruption so far: Nairobians have patiently put up with the disruption, and their taxes have paid for its aftermath,” he said.

“In the spirit of devolution, I would advice the Governor Nyong’o, to keep his demonstrations to his County. It has been decided that further protests and demonstrations shall similarly no longer.

He added: “It has been decided that further protests and demonstrations shall similarly no longer take place in any part of the city.”

Earlier, Kisumu Governor Prof Anyang Nyong’o suspended protests.

He said the protesters would instead join demos in Nairobi on Thursday following consultations between Azimio National Council and the Kisumu county executive.

“The people of Kisumu remain committed to the aspirations of Azimio La Umoja and its campaign for a better Kenya,” Prof Nyong’o said in a statement.

“I would like to appeal to the people to work in tandem with enforcement officers to maintain peace and security in our county.”

He stated that Kisumu residents had petitioned the government loudly and clearly about critical issues as listed by opposition leader Raila Odinga.

The opposition chief wants the current regime to lower the cost of living, reinstate the “Cherera Four”, stop the recruitment of new IEBC commissioners, open IEBC servers and stop “dismembering the opposition”.

“We have delivered the message and expressed our resolve to stand with the Azimio La Umoja leader, Raila Amollo Odinga in his quest for Justice,” said Nyong’o.

