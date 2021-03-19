Governor Rasanga Opts To Drive Self To Work As Bodyguard Tests Positive For COVID-19

Siaya governor Cornel Rasanga has sent his security team and driver home and opted to drive himself to work after one tested positive for COVID-19.

In a decision communicated on Friday, March 19, 2021, Rasanga stated that he would rather drive himself to work alone rather than risk contracting the virus. His security team is comprised of 20 individuals including the driver.

“I would rather drive myself than risk catching COVID-19 from a driver who maybe is a virus carrier,” he said while receiving the covid-19 jab at his home.

Reports indicate that one of his bodyguards tested positive for covid-19, although the governor’s tests came out negative after samples were taken.

The governor’s wife, Rosella Rasanga also took the covid-19 jab alongside the staff and family at his residence.

He urged netizens to take the vaccine while allaying the fears that it was harmful.

“I urge Kenyans to take the COVID-19 vaccine. Let them shun unsubstantiated claims alleging that the AstraZeneca vaccine is harmful,” said Rasanga.

In another account of events, Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi has tested for COVID-19, CEC for Health Misheck Mutuma has confirmed.

Mr Mutuma on Friday said that the county boss is currently self-isolating. He also noted that the county currently has 137 active cases of Coronavirus.

He has urged area residents to observe Covid-19 protocols so as to contain the spread of the unforgiving virus.

Kenya has in the last two weeks registered a spike in virus cases as well as deaths.

This week alone, Kenya has recorded over 1,000 daily positive cases of Covid-19.

On Thursday alone, 17 patients succumbed to the virus as the death toll inched closer to the 2,000 mark.

On Wednesday, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe warned that the new strain is aggressive and is non-discriminatory.

