Governor Oparanya’s Bodyguard In Trouble Following Gun Brawl In Bar

The bodyguard attached to Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya is in trouble following a gun drama in a bar on Saturday night.

The bodyguard has since been arrested together with a police officer whom they differed with at Finito Bar.

Apparently, the police constable reported the matter to Harambee Police Station after the scuffle stating that he had lost his Ceska pistol loaded with 14 bullets in the process.

Upon investigation, the suspect led the police officers to his home where the gun was recovered, wrapped in polythene paper in a banana plantation.

Kakamega County Police Commander confirmed the incident adding that the duo will be arraigned in court later today.

“I am not sure the officer lost the firearm. What happened is that there was a confrontation between him and his workmate at the county and a scuffle ensued. In the process, he dropped the gun and the enforcement officer picked and instead of surrendering it to the police he hid it,” he said.

The authorities are also holding a Yamaha Motobike belonging to the county that was used by the police officer to the bar.

Although the reason that led to the scuffle between the two remains unclear, they are likely to be charged with illegal possession of government property.

