Governor Oparanya To Be Tested For COVID-19 After Interacting With County Officials Who Arrived From Italy

Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya is set to get tested for Coronavirus (COVID-19) after having interacted with County officials who arrived from Italy.

Speaking on Monday, March 23, 2020, Oparanya indicated that he met with the officials who were from Italy, the most affected country by the COVID-19 pandemic, immediately they got back into the country.

Apparently, they had gone to outsource water equipment that were needed by the county and on arrival they did not self quarantine.

“We had three officers, our own officers who traveled to Italy and they came back nearly one and a half weeks ago. Unfortunately, they were not quarantined. So we have directed those three officers to self-quarantine immediately and they should also be tested. I also interacted with them and I will also go and get tested but let us wait for the tests,” said Oparanya.

In addition, the three officers might face charges and get arrested for going against the government directive that requires one to self-quarantine for at least 14 days after arriving into the country.

Addressing journalists on March 17, the Health CS Mutahi Kagwe reiterated that self-quarantine was mandatory once one had landed into the country, failure of which you risk a jail sentence.

“As you are aware, on the 15th of March, his excellency the president had directed a number of measures including a travel ban for any country with coronavirus. Only Kenyan citizens and any foreigners with valid residents permit will be allowed to come into the country provided they proceed on a self-quarantine or to a government quarantine facility,” Kagwe stated.

He added, “When the public health act has been invoked, quarantine is not a voluntary measure, it is a mandated measure that can lead to a fine and a jail sentence. This measure at the airport is going to be instituted by making those entering into the country swear a legal document that they will comply with what they are supposed to do.”

Currently, the positive cases of COVID-19 in the country have totaled 16, with the number of people under isolation while others are being traced for having come into contact with the victims.

