Governor Obado Wants Sharon Otieno’s Murder Case Postponed Over Covid-19 Restrictions

Migori Governor Okoth Obado is seeking to have the case where he is accused of murdering university student Sharon Otieno postponed.

Through his lawyer Kioko Kilukumi, Obado says he is not able to travel to Nairobi for the hearing of the case that commences on July 5, 2021, due to Covid-19 restrictions.

For instance, the county boss states through his lawyer that Migori is among the 13 hotspots for Covid-19 infections and is on high alert as announced by the Ministry of Health. Hence, he cannot travel out of the zone.

“In light of the directions issued by the Ministry of Health on June 17 for the greater public good and to avoid the quick spread of the Delta variant of Covid-19 to the rest of the country, my client is unable to travel outside the Covid-19 hotspot zone (Migori county),” Obado says through his lawyer.

Earlier in April, the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) revealed that 37 witnessed had been lined up by the prosecution to testify against Migori Governor Okoth Obado in Sharon Otieno murder trial.

The hearing is set to commence on July 5, 2021, and will run consecutively for 10 days until July 15, 2021.

The trial had previously been scheduled for March 14 and 16, 2020 but was adjourned due to the scaling down of court operations because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sharon Otieno's death was a case of murder most foul. The deceased was found in a thicket in Oyugis stabbed 8 times. The main suspect in the case, Governor Okoth Obado was said to have been in a relationship with the deceased, which blossomed and they were expecting a child at the time of her death. The family has called on the relevant state agencies to expedite the probe into the matter and serve justice.