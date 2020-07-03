Migori Governor Obado Testifies Against MCA In Poisoning Case

Migori Governor Okoth Obado appeared in court on Friday to testify in a case which a Member of the County Assembly (MCA) is accused of misleading police officers with false information that the governor had poisoned him.

Other people named in the case include the county’s Public Works Executive Moses Chamwada and South Kanyamkango ward MCA Graham Kagali who claimed that he had been poisoned at a hotel in Migori.

According to Standard, the MCA and his accomplice Duncan Owino have been charged with giving false information to the authorities whilst Obado distanced himself from the claims stating that they were politically instigated by his enemies.

Obado further urged the court to take dire actions against the MCA for making false allegations.

“I have no link to the matter and have no issue that may make me organise for Kagali’s poisoning. I was perplexed, I was disturbed, by that kind of allegation that one person known to me and a friend can wake up and allege that I have arranged for his poisoning,” Obado said.

Public Works CEC Chamwada defended himself stating that he had not been charged and called upon the DCI to record the statement detailing the said allegations.

On March 27, Kagali was rushed to the hospital after complaining of stomach problems. This was after he took tea at a hotel in Migori thus stated that he had been poisoned.

He reported the matter and insisted that senior politicians had orchestrated the move with the intention to have him killed.

Together with his accomplice Owino, they were arrested and charged with two counts of providing false information as well as conspiracy to defeat justice but were released on Sh150,000 bond each with sureties of similar amounts after denying the charges.

The case has been set for the next hearing on July 14, 2020, with other 16 witnesses lined up and expected to testify.

