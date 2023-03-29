Governor Nyong’o Suspends Protests in Kisumu, Team to Join Nairobi Demonstrators

Kisumu Governor Prof Anyang Nyong’o has suspended protests indefinitely.

The governor said the team will instead join demonstrations in the capital city of Nairobi.

“The people of Kisumu remain committed to the aspirations of Azimio La Umoja and its campaign for a better Kenya,” Prof Nyong’o said in a statement.

The county boss said the Azimio National Council in consultation with the Kisumu county executive had resolved that the Kisumu team will join demonstrations in Nairobi.

“I would like to appeal to the people to work in tandem with enforcement officers to maintain peace and security in our county,” he said.

He stated that Kisumu residents have petitioned the government loudly and clearly about critical issues as listed by opposition leader Raila Odinga.

The opposition chief wants the current regime to lower the cost of living, reinstate the “Cherera Four”, stop the recruitment of new IEBC commissioners, open IEBC servers and stop “dismembering the opposition”.

“We have delivered the message and expressed our resolve to stand with the Azimio La Umoja leader, Raila Amollo Odinga in his quest for Justice,” said Nyong’o.

On Monday, the protests turned ugly leaving one dead and others with injuries.

