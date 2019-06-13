Nyamira Governor Nyagarama Accused Facilitating Fleecing Of Funds Through Top County Officials

Nyamira County Governor John Nyagarama has been accused of being an enabler of his top county officials in stealing county funds through illegal tenders.

According to sources, the governor has failed to crack whip against senior county officials who have now turned contractors.

It is reported that the unidentified officers have formed proxy companies through their cronies which they in turn use to loot funds from the county.

According to a source privy to the happenings in the county, the seniors officers are stated to range from members of the county executive committee to chief officers , county directors and procurement officers.

They have consequently been accused of siphoning millions of county funds.

Additionally, Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) who are tasked to hold the officials accountable, have also joined the ‘cartels’ as contractors just so that they can loot from the county.

“At least seven members of the county assembly have also formed companies either directly or through their friends and political sycophants which they were using to siphon funds from the county government,” the source further divulged to Citizen Weekly.

According to insiders, some of the legal contractors have expressed their frustrations as all the tenders and contracts being advertised by the county government are being done by the officers through their companies.

They also revealed that the only tenders they have been awarded by the county are those that are below Ksh1 million while those that are above Ksh6 million are reserved to the county officials.

Despite getting the tenders, the companies are said to be doing shoddy and substandard jobs since there is no supervision.

Former Kitutu Masaba MP Walter Nyambati and his counterpart Timothy Bosire have also joined in calling on the county boss to tighten his belt on the officials.

They have also called on the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to commission an investigation in the county over the embezzled millions in the county.

Most of the county officials accused of being ‘contractors’ are claimed to have invested in towns away from Nyamira.

Most of them are alleged to have invested in real estates in towns like Nakuru, Kitale, Migori, Nairobi and Kericho.

The former legislators affirmed that in case the county boss decides to crack his whip, they are willing to support him deal with the menace that has since become deeply rooted in the county.

