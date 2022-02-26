Governor Njuki, Agriculture CEC Njagi Accused of Pocketing Sh120 Million For Coffee Factories Rehabilitation

Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki is in trouble over missing funds meant for the rehabilitation of coffee factories within the county.

According to sources who spoke to Kahawa Tungu, the county boss and his CEC for Agriculture Njue Njagi Kaithungu stole Sh120 million meant for the renovation of the said factories.

The funds our source intimated were allocated by the Kenya Planters Cooperative Union (KPCU).

The refurbishment project was supposed to be handled by the county government, specifically by the Agriculture docket.

“Even before the wounds of the 100Million Kesap Scandal where ghost cows, goats and chicken were bought heal, another mega Corruption scandal has already erupted. The Department of Agriculture was supposed to identify factories for rehabilitation and contractors to carry out the works,” said a source privy to the details.

The source also told this writer that each contractor was required to part with Sh25 million in order to get the tender.

Those who parted with the millions are said to have already been given the tenders and are already renovating the factories.

It is important to note that the county government had allocated money for the same works in its budget.

Njuki who recently joined the deputy president William Ruto led UDA camp and Mr Njue are said to have already withdrawn the funds allocated to the project in the budget.

Meanwhile, detectives descended on Njuki’s Rubate home and ransacked it for the better part of Thursday.

The sleuths carried with them files containing valuable information.

The county boss is already embroiled in yet another graft case in which he is accused of looting Sh34.9 million of taxpayers money.

The monies according to the DPP were meant for the supply, installation and commissioning of a solid waste incinerator imported at Sh3.8 million.

Also involved in the matter are his son, Brian Muthomi and brother-in-law George Miano.

The DPP said noted that seven companies, all associated with the county chief placed bids. Westomaxx, bagged the lucrative tender despite providing fraudulent documents.

Westomaxx then transferred Sh5.5 million to Gentech Supplies and Services which in turn transferred Sh2.1 million to Brian and the remainder to Miano.

The matter is before a High Court in Embu.

