Governor Mwangi Wa Iria To Sack Health Officers Referring Patients To Private Clinics

Murang’a Governor Mwangi wa Iria has declared that he will sack all clinicians who refer patients to go to private laboratories for tests that are available in the Murang’a General Hospital.

He said that the clinicians were contravening the medical practitioners code of conduct by collaborating with private clinics and laboratories to extort patients.

The governor further ordered the County CEC Joseph Mbai to relocate his office to the hospital so that in case of any problem he would be on set to solve it.

READ: ‘Chungwa Man’ Neglected at KNH After Getting Run Over During NASA Demos

Mwangi wa Iria also ordered that the referrals from the hospitals should only be signed by the hospital superintendent and that they should only referred to level six hospitals.

The governor said that a record of the signed referrals should be taken to the county offices on a daily basis.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com