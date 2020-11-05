Governor Mutua Urges Uhuru To Deploy KDF To Enforce Covid-19 Protocols In Bars

Machakos Governor Dr Alfred Mutua has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to deploy Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) to enforce the COVID-19 containment measures.

Speaking to Citizen TV on Thursday, Mutua said the police are unlikely to enforce the measures as some are colluding with bar owners to have them carry out business past the curfew hours.

The county boss claimed that the officers were receiving bribes, some paid via Paybill numbers.

Read: 10 pm Curfew Extended To January 2021 As Bars Close At 9 pm

“The officers have even set up Pay Bill accounts for bar owners to pay the bribes.

“If the police are not able to enforce the measures let the president roll out the military. Let the military go bar to bar and shut them down,” he said.

The Machakos governor also noted that in the coming weeks lockdowns could be enforced to help combat the spread of the virus.

“Over the next two to three weeks a decision will be made and counties can start being locked up according to how cases are rising in those counties. There is a chance for a complete lockdown,” he added.

Read Also: Governor Mutua Asks Politicians To Suspend Public Meetings As Covid-19 Cases Surge

He also castigated politicians holding rallies without observing the laid down health guidelines to curb the spread of the virus.

“When we see the deputy president and his troops of sycophantic followers not wearing masks in a public gathering what does that tell a young person. If the DP is not wearing a mask and is shaking hands it means there’s nothing to worry about,” he continued.

On Wednesday, the president banned public gatherings apart from those held in town halls for 60 days and revised the curfew hours.

Starting yesterday, curfew will run from 4 am to 10 pm which means that bars will be closed at 9 pm.

