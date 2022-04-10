Governor Mutua Now Eyeing To Be Raila’s Running Mate

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua now wants to be Raila Odinga’s running mate in the August 9, 2022 elections.

Yesterday, the county boss said he would chair a special meeting through his Party Maendeleo Chap Chap where he was to communicate their position ahead of the August 9, elections.

Tomorrow morning (Sunday), I will chair a special Maendeleo Chap Chap Party Governing Council meeting to discuss the options available to the party as we approach the 2022 general elections. We will communicate our position immediately after the meeting. pic.twitter.com/CNbwuluW2g — Dr. Alfred Mutua (@DrAlfredMutua) April 9, 2022

Following the meeting, Governor Mutua now says his party members have urged him to present himself for consideration for the running mate position.

“With the urging of my party members, I present myself for consideration for the position of deputy president to Jakom Raila Odinga,” Mutua said.

Asked why he chose Raila Odinga, he explained that he has a soft spot for him, adding that he is trustworthy, the exact person that the ODM chief needs by his side.

“I have a soft spot for Raila. He is a good man full of charisma. Humble man despite his power and influence. He is not just a leader but I consider him as a friend and he looks at me as a friend. He is focused and knows where Kenya is supposed to be.”

Earlier in the week, there was tension in the Azimio la Umoja camp after a section of partners threatened to walk out for being sidelined. Among them was Mutua’s Maendeleo Chap Chap party.

This was however quashed following a meeting by the Azimio la Umoja presidential flagbearer Raila Odinga.

Among them was the debate on who will be Odinga’s running mate. The coalition however clarified that the running mate position will be announced at a later date following consultations with the affiliate partners.

Raila Odinga held a consultative meeting with Azimio La Umoja partners that touched on

inclusivity, Equity and Consultation. It was resolved that the matter of the Running Mate will be decided in consultation with partners involved at the right time. pic.twitter.com/EbknL1mAfO — Kahawa Tungu (@KahawaTungu) April 8, 2022

