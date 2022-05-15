Governor Mutua: I’ll Deputise Mudavadi in Kenya Kwanza Gov’t

Maendeleo Chap Chap leader Alfred Mutua has disclosed details of his deal with Deputy President William Ruto that saw him ditch Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition to join Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

Mutua signed an agreement with Kenya Kwanza alliance last Sunday at an event held at Ruto’s Karen residence in Nairobi.

In a piece published in the Sunday Nation, the Machakos County Governor says he was forced to ditch Azimio which is led by President Uhuru Kenyatta and presidential candidate Raila Odinga because the coalition was shrouded in secrecy and lacked inclusivity.

He said in Kenya Kwanza, he got the opportunity of participating in the coalition activities and even negotiating for a piece of the cake, in the event the alliance wins the August polls.

According to Mutua, Ruto, the Kenya Kwanza presidential flag bearer and the leader of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party offered him a Deputy Chief Minister position.

Mutua has also been promised a cabinet slot in Infrastructure development.

The position of the Chief Minister, also known as the Prime Cabinet Secretary, has been reserved for Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi, a founding member of the Kenya Kwanza coalition.

This means that if Ruto wins the presidential race, Mutua will deputise Mudavadi.

According to the agreement, the Prime Cabinet Secretary will be appointed through an Executive order within 14 days after Ruto is sworn into office.

“Dr Ruto made it clear that Mudavadi had negotiated for Chief Minister: he offered me the Deputy Chief Minister position with a ministerial portfolio in Infrastructure Development,” Mutua writes.

“His interest in me is not just about winning but the wealth of knowledge and ‘chap chap’ ability to work and transform Kenya that I would bring to his government.”

Mutua claimed that Odinga is a state project who is not in control of the affairs at Azimio.

“I find Hon. Raila Odinga to be a good man but in the coalition he is leading, he is a man held hostage,” he said.

He indicated that Azimio is steeped in the past, adding that Kenya Kwanza is focused on the present and the future of Kenya.

“In Azimio, they told us “don’t worry, you will be in government”. But that was not enough for me. I wanted us to discuss projects for areas represented by my party members and what my people should expect in an Azimio government,” said Mutua.

While announcing the divorce with Azimio at a press conference in Nairobi on Monday, Mutua said MCC had been excluded from the Azimio lineup, campaign programs and funding.

“As a party, we have not been allowed to discuss what our role would be after the elections,” he said adding that MCC has not been furnished with copies of the Azimio coalition agreement signed on April 2.

Citing, dishonesty and malice, Mutua expressed fears that the agreement could have been altered.

He said he was, particularly, uncomfortable with Azimio’s plans to zone some regions, which could lock out aspirants from ‘small’ parties from participating in the August 9 General Election.

“We are convinced that the best team to transform Kenya is Kenya Kwanza and the leader to transform Kenya is William Ruto. I am aware that 5 other parties are planning to leave Azimio due to their dishonesty and zoning,” said Mutua.

