Laikipia Governor Muriithi Named Head Of Raila Odinga’s Campaign Board

ODM leader Raila Odinga has unveiled the ‘engine’ of his 2022 presidential bid.

The Raila Odinga Campaign Board was unveiled on Wednesday, coming just months to the August 9 General Election.

The Odinga camp named Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi as the chairperson of the ‘dream team’ tasked with securing the former Prime Minister the top seat.

In a statement to newsrooms, Odinga said Muriithi— a financial markets expert and an economist—brings over 29 years of experience in leadership and management to the table.

“Governor Muriithi was instrumental in the drive to have the derelict Nairobi-Nanyuki and Gilgil-Nyahururu railway lines rehabilitated. He is the current finance, planning and economic affairs committee chairperson of the Council of Governors elected in January 2021,” the statement reads.

Further, the Odinga team picked Elizabeth Meyo to serve as the campaign’s chief executive officer and secretary to the board.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) consultant, Odinga said, brings over three decades of administrative and strategic experience to the position.

She is the immediate former Commissioner of the Domestic Taxes Department at Kenya Revenue Authority.

“During her tenure at the KRA, Elizabeth was pivotal in the KRA’s policy and strategy development for the country,” the statement adds.

Odinga is the Azimio la Umoja Movement’s presidential candidate.

The ODM leader and Deputy President William Ruto are touted as front runners in the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Odinga is said to be President Kenyatta’s preferred successor. Kahawa Tungu understands that plans are underway to have ODM and Uhuru’s Jubilee Party sign a cooperation agreement in the coming months.

