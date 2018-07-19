Governor Mike Sonko Avails Evidence That Ruaraka Land Is Public Land

Governor Mike Sonko released evidence showing that the contested Drive-in primary school, Ruaraka High School and the GSU land belongs to the public.

The Governor released documents proving that the land was bought by the government.

Appearing before the Public Accounts Committee, governor Sonko revealed that he had documents dating back to 1982 which indicate that the land belongs to the government.

This revelation contradicts that presented by the National Lands Commission and the Lands CS Farida Karoney stating that the public schools cited were sitting on private land.

Governor Sonko has advised the DPP, EACC and DCI to arrest all those involved in the saga.

Here are the documents:

