Governor Mbarire Replaces Muthama as UDA Chair, Malala Takes Over as SG

Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire is the new United Democratic United (UDA) chairperson.

The county boss replaces former Machakos Senator Johnson Muthama who resigned from the position following his nomination to the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC).

The former legislator, if appointed, will take the place of Ainabkoi MP Samuel Chepkong’a who resigned from the position last year to defend his seat.

Former Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala has been named as the new UDA secretary general, replacing Veronica Maina who was nominated to the senate.

Changes in party leadership pic.twitter.com/AZsDzpEbzy — United Democratic Alliance, UDA. (@UDAKenya) February 27, 2023

Malala will serve as the UDA manager and spokesperson in his new position, reporting to various party organs.

He will, among other things, schedule meetings, oversee plans and initiatives, prepare and deliver reports, and monitor party activities.

With the guidance of my party leader, H.E. President William Samoei Ruto, I commit to diligently serve the UDA party.

SO HELP ME GOD🙏 pic.twitter.com/jcZrwQ8tgU — Cleo Malalah (@Cleophasmalala) February 27, 2023

Malala was in the previous election vying for the Kakamega gubernatorial seat on an Amani National Congress (ANC) ticket. He lost to ODM’s Fernandes Barasa.

At the same time, East African Legislative Assembly MP Hassan Omar was picked as the Party Vice-Chairperson, replacing Kipruto Kirwa. Japheth Nyakundi, MP for Kitutu Chache North replaced Omingo Magara as the party Treasurer.

Mwala MP Vincent Musyoka was picked as the new party Organizing Secretary, replacing Karisa Nzai.

The new officials will serve on an interim basis ahead of national elections.

The changes follow a UDA National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held on Monday.

