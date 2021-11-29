Governor Mandago Hits Back At Sudi After Criticism Over 2022 Senate Bid [Video]

Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago has hit back at Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi after criticism over his senatorial ambitions in next year’s General Election.

The county boss, who is serving his second and final term, recently announced his bid for the Uasin Gishu Senate seat in 2022.

Sudi criticized the governor’s move saying he should instead consider focusing on national politics and leave the Senate seat for young politicians.

“Mandago should now come out like other men and seek national votes. He needs to go and campaign in Western, Eastern or in Mombasa and leave this seat (senate) for young men,” Sudi said in Kalenjin dialect.

The vocal lawmaker suggested that Mandago can make a good Agriculture Cabinet Secretary.

But in swift rejoinder, Mandago warned Sudi to stop meddling with his political plans saying he has a right to vie for any seat he wants.

In a direct attack on Sudi, the governor said the lawmaker should take his legislation role seriously.

“Some people are in parliament but can not even propose one law. He (Sudi) will not decide for me on what to do. Wacha upuzi, mimi ni moto wa kuotea mbali. Don’t try me,” he said.

Mandago defended his bid for the Senate seat saying he is the best candidate due to his “good” track record as governor.

He recently dismissed claims from a section of Kenyans that the Upper House is reserved for lawyers.

“For one to be elected as a senator, it is not compulsory for them to be a lawyer. Our senator, Prof Margaret Kamar, is not a lawyer, neither is Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka, who was a district commissioner. We will square it out with other candidates vying for the seat,” said Mandago.

Senator Kamar is serving her first term in office.

Kamar, who doubles up as Senate’s Deputy Speaker, is yet to formally announce whether she will defend her seat or go for another post.

