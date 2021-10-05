Governor Mandago Eyes Senate Seat in the 2022 Polls

Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago has announced plans to contest for the county’s Senate seat in the 2022 General Election.

Governor Mandago’s second and final 5-year term will come to an end next year.

Speaking at Kipkenyo Trading Centre, Mandago indicated that retirement is not an option for him.

“I’ve been seeing many candidates traversing the county popularising their candidature for different elective seats in the 2022 general election. Kindly preserve the Senate seat for me,” the county boss said while opening Chemuz Ankara Shop, a fabric fashion and design shop.

He dismissed claims from a section of Kenyans that the Upper House is reserved for lawyers.

“For one to be elected as a senator, it is not compulsory for them to be a lawyer. Our senator, Prof Margaret Kamar, is not a lawyer, neither is Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka, who was a district commissioner. We will square it out with other candidates vying for the seat,” he added.

Senator Kamar is serving her first term in office following her 2017 election victory.

Kamar, who doubles up as Senate’s Deputy Speaker, is yet to formally announce whether she will defend her seat or go for another post.

Mandago now joins a list of several county chiefs eyeing MP seats as the 2022 polls draw closer.

Siaya governor Cornel Rasanga also recently declared his bid for Alego Usonga parliamentary seat.

Others in the race for the Alego Usonga seat include the incumbent Samwel Atandi and William Oduol Denge, who ran for Siaya gubernatorial seat against Rasanga in 2013.

The 2010 Constitution limits the terms of a governor to two.

