Governor Lonyangapuo’s Three-Week Absence From County Raises Concerns

West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo’s three-week absence from the County has raised concerns about his whereabouts.

In a presser on Friday, Senate Majority Leader Samuel Poghisio called on the family to give a status of his whereabouts adding that being the County Chief, his constituents should be aware of why he is absent from duties.

Poghisio further intimated that the governor’s absence leaves a power vacuum in the County considering his Deputy is also not in the country.

“The family should communicate. This is a public figure and the county has closed down,” Poghisio said.

Governor Lonyangapuo was last seen in public on December 17, 2020. The day before, he had attended a function in Tapach Ward where he distributed dairy cows to boost milk production in the region.

He has since been away although his County Chief of Staff, Elijah Kapelo revealed that he has been on leave and is expected back in the office this coming week.

“The governor went for Christmas holiday and some bit of annual leave. He was on the radio on December 31, 2020, and he addressed the residents,” said the Chief of Staff.

Kapelo further added, “When someone is on leave, it does not mean he is not working. The Cabinet is there and things are running as usual. As we speak, I am in the office and the Cabinet is in a meeting…the governor is currently at our Nairobi liaison office, he is okay.”

Governor Lonyangapuo has been a social media sensation with his funny utterances and jokes that have light up the internet in the recent past.

The most famous one detailed his confrontation with Dennis Kapchok, famously known as ‘Mulumulwas or Kijana fupi round’.

Kapchok was against the governor’s re-election hence created a buzz on social media critiquing his leadership.

Governor Lonyangapuo however hit and described him as a busy body with nothing to do other than making noise.

“Kijana fupi, amenona, round, huwezi jua tumbo ni wapi na mgongo ni wapi. Hana kazi,” the governor said.

The slang quickly gained momentum and was even featured in a song.

Speaking to a local media following the slang, Kapchok stated that he was hurt by the words as they were a form of body shaming.

“When I heard the governor describing me using such words, I felt bad at first because that is body-shaming and it is not right. Anyway, at the end of the day, I laughed it off,” Kapchok told NTV.

