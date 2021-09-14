Samburu Governor Lenolkulal Free to Travel to Greece after Court Released Passport

Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal is free to travel to Greece after a Nairobi court released his passport.

The county chief who is facing graft charges is traveling to the European country for official duties, the court heard.

The court directed that Lenolkulal returns the travel document once he is back in the country.

He was also ordered to file an affidavit indicating his contact person back home.

The delegation of governors meeting is scheduled to take place in the Hellenic Republic between September 25 and October 2.

In 2019, the county boss was charged with graft following the loss of Sh84 million from public coffers.

“During the priod in question, Oryx Service Station received a total of Ksh.84,695,996.55 from the County Government. The aforesaid amount was shared between the Governor and his proxy Hesbon Ndathi (a businessman),” said DPP Noordin Haji.

Haji said that the Governor failed to disclose his interest in the service station.

Lenolkulal and 13 other Samburu County officers were charged with conspiracy to commit economic crimes, abuse of office and conflict of interest.

Following his arrest, he was released on a Sh100 million bail or an alternative bond of Sh150 million, terms which were later reviewed downwards.

“It goes against the bail and bond policy, specifically that the bond amount should not be excessive and should not be greater than necessary to guarantee that the accused persons will appear in court,” argued his lawyer Paul Nyamodi.

Last year, Assistant DPP Alex Akula said that they will be calling 43 witnesses to prove their case.

