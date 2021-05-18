Governor Lenku’s Aide in Alleged Gun Drama with Blogger

Kajiado GovernorJoseph Ole Lenku’s Aide, Jackson Meliyio is caught up in alleged gun drama with a blogger.

Reports by a local publication reveal that the aide, identified as Jackson Meliyio threatened to shoot blogger Simon Kasaine in Kimana Town, Kajiado County following a misunderstanding.

However, when questioned about the same, Meliyio denied the claims adding that he only asked the blogger among other people to keep quiet after they turned chaotic during a meeting organized by Governor Ole Lenku.

Apparently, when the blogger refused to keep quiet, he was asked to leave hence the commotion started.

“What actually happened is that Kasaine and other people were making noise in a meeting held by Governor Lenku at a hotel in Kimana, and I went to tell them to keep quiet,” Meliyio told the Star.

He added, “I am a professional soldier trained to guard VIPs and I understand well when to pull out my gun. Nobody’s life had been threatened to warrant such action.”

Kasaine has however insisted that his life is in danger following the alleged threats and gave a different account of events of what transpired.

He further intimated that he will record a statement with the DCI.

“After he pulled out his pistol, I also took up a stone from the ground. After a while, he left us alone. I have to report this matter so as to end this animosity,” said Kasaine.

