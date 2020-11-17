Governor Kingi Sounds Warning As 38 Marafa Secondary School Students Contract COVID-19

38 students from Marafa Secondary School, Kilifi County, have tested positive for the novel COVID-19.

According to area governor, Amason Kingi, the virus has been creeping into learning institutions that reopened less than three months ago.

“We have started getting so many cases, especially in schools, Marafa Secondary School is one case where 38 cases were tested in a day,” Governor Kingi said.

The infected students, Kingi said, have been isolated at the institution.

The county boss warned residents of a total lockdown of the county should the cases continue to spike.

“We are not got allowing these cases to spread the way it is happening, if people do not follow these rules, we will be forced to impose a cessation of movement to protect our citizens,” he added.

He urged residents to adhere to containment measures to help curb the spread of the novel virus which has claimed the lives of at least 8 medics.

“This is a call to all of us to follow these rules and guidelines so that we can defeat the virus, if we don’t, it is not just this school but the entire county that will be in trouble,” he said.

On Monday, a Lureko Girls Day and Boarding Secondary Form Four student died after developing breathing difficulties.

The student succumbed while receiving treatment at Life Care Hospital in Bungoma where she was taken after developed breathing problems.

“The girl was first treated at St Mary’s Hospital in Mumias without much improvement and was later transferred to Life Care Hospital,” said Kakamega County Health minister Collins Matemba.

The girl’s parents are said to have contracted the virus but were later confirmed to have recovered.

Mr Matemba also rubbished reports that 10 other students at the school had contracted the virus.

