Governor Kibwana Speaks Out After Deputy Decamps to UDA

“She had even pledged to take with her a huge delegation of our common political friends to UDA, who declined her overtures,” Kibwana said.

Read:Makueni DG Adelina Mwau Defects To UDA Days After Kibwana’s Azimio Declaration

He further reiterated his stand to support Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja adding that the people of Makueni shared the same vision with him.

“The voice of the people of Makueni has always been our guide in decision making. I will not abandon that principle for political expediency. Adelina will walk alone,” the Governor added.

Mwau deputized Governor Kivutha Kibwana of the Muungano party since 2013. She is eyeing the county’s Woman Representative position.

Last week, the governor shelved his presidential ambitions and announced his support for ODM leader Raila Odinga’s presidential bid.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu