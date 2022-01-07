Governor Kananu: Why I Extended NMS Tenure

Nairobi Governor Anne Kananu has confirmed extending the tenure of the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) by six months.

The two-year contract between the Nairobi County Government and NMS was set to expire in February this year. It will now run until August.

Governor Kananu said on Friday that the extension will allow Major General Mohamed Badi’s team to conclude pending projects.

“To address the speculations that are happening concerning the extension of the Nairobi Metropolitan Services. I want to put on record that I extended their contract for six months because I did not want them to leave their projects uncompleted. So I have given them six months to ensure all the projects they started are completed,” the county boss said.

Kahawa Tungu understands that the Deed of Transfer of Functions extension was signed on Thursday, December 9, 2021.

The two parties signed a framework of transfer of funds before the extension.

With the framework in place, NMS will now get direct funds from the National Treasury without passing through the Nairobi County Revenue Account.

Kananu took over from Mike Sonko whose strained relationship with the national government-backed entity saw him kicked out of office in December 2020.

NMS was formed in March of 2020 with Badi as the Director-General.

Badi, deputised by Enosh Momanyi, took over four key devolved functions including; health, transport, public works, utilities, planning and development dockets.

