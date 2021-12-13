Governor Kananu Speaks After Being Snubbed During Jamhuri Day Celebrations

Nairobi Governor Anne Kananu has finally spoken out after she was snubbed at the Jamhuri Day Celebration at Uhuru Gardens.

Shortly after the celebrations, there was a luncheon that was held at State House but Governor Kananu was nowhere to be seen hence eliciting more speculations.

Kananu now says she missed the State House luncheon because she has been unwell for close to a week and had been advised to rest by her doctor.

According to the Star, the new County boss laughed off that she had been snubbed adding that the program had just been adjusted due to time management.

“The Jamhuri Day celebrations and the Trooping of the color by 19 Battalion of The Kenya Rifles is an event that is managed intricately with extreme caution and precision.”

“Time management becomes a key factor to its success and therefore the program is adjusted accordingly like was the case yesterday for my remarks,” Kananu said.

Among the key issues that were addressed during the 58th Jamhuri Day celebrations was the cost of electricity which President Uhuru Kenyatta promised would go down before Christmas.

The Head of State further maintained that the dream to amend the 2010 Constitution was not dead and it was only a matter of time and it would be made a reality.

He insisted that Kenya cannot survive on ethnic majoritarianism, exclusion, and skewed representation.

"BBI is just a dream deferred one day, someday it will happen. We as Kenyans need each other as our forefathers taught us, to come together and reinforce our resolve," Uhuru said.

