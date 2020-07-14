Governor Joho’s Bodyguard Reportedly Tests Positive for COVID-19

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho’s bodyguard has reportedly tested positive for the deadly Coronavirus and taken into quarantine.

Reports indicate that the bodyguard who is among the squad of four that guard the governor tested positive while in Nairobi forcing the other three to be taken into quarantine at Mombasa Beach Hotel.

A bodyguard to Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho reportedly tests positive for the thing and sent to quarantine with three others. — Robert Alai (@RobertAlai) July 14, 2020

According to the Star, the bodyguard had escorted the governor for Senate hearings in Nairobi and tested positive after the sessions. This was before the Governor jetted out of the country to visit Raila Odinga in Dubai.

“The good thing is that he is asymptomatic and so there was no need of having him admitted,” a source is quoted by the publication.

Apparently, Joho and his staff undergo mandatory COVID-19 testing after every two weeks as a security measure since he interacts with a lot of people.

Currently, Mombasa County comes second in leading with the number of COVID-19 cases after Nairobi. It was among the Counties that President Uhuru Kenyatta reinforced ban of movement in and out to combat the spread of the virus.

However, as at last week during the daily COVID-19 briefings by the Ministry of Health, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe indicated that the county had tried and was doing a good job on matters of virus containment.

As of yesterday, Countywide COVID-19 cases had surpassed the 10,000 mark with fatalities nearing the 200 mark after 12 people died within 24 hours.

