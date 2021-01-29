Governor Joho Announces Bid For Presidency On ODM Ticket

Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho has announced his bid to run for Presidency come 2022 on an ODM ticket.

“Niko katika kinyang’anyiro cha kupigania urais katika chama cha ODM…niwakati wenu kutuunga sasa. Tumewaunga, mtuunge,” he said.

Joho revealed that for years, he has supported ODM leader Raila Odinga and pledged loyalty to the ODM party hence it’s time to get the support back.

Governor Joho announces bid to run for president in 2022 on ODM ticket. pic.twitter.com/GBUtJ0Rpxg — NTV Kenya (@ntvkenya) January 28, 2021

At the beginning of the week, the ODM party called on Kenyans who were eyeing the party ticket in the 2022 race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta to make applications.

In a notice published in the local dailies on Sunday, the party’s National Elections Board (NEB) Chairperson Catherine Mumma said interested candidates must pay Sh1 million non-refundable fee to the ODM bank account.

To be eligible for consideration, one must be a Kenyan citizen by birth, a registered voter, a life member of the Party and a holder of a degree from a university recognized in Kenya.

The applicant must also be of high moral standing and integrity, have demonstrable commitment and participation to the Party’s activities and agenda, meet the minimum requirements for Presidential Candidates as set out by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission of Kenya (IEBC) and be qualified to stand for election as a Member of Parliament.

Interested individuals are required to submit a duly completed Nomination Form in duplicate, duly executed Code of Conduct, copy of the National Identity Card or Passport, a copy of the Orange Democratic Movement Life Membership Certificate and certified copies of educational qualification certificates, including the Degree Certificate obtained from the university attended; in accordance with Section 22 of the Elections Act, 2011.

Other documents to be submitted are sworn statements affirming the authenticity of any information submitted and evidence of payment of the Sh1 million application fee.

The amount is to be deposited to the Orange Democratic Movement Account by a Bankers Cheque or through a cash deposit. “Account Name: Orange Democratic Movement Account Number 1257184989; Bank: Kenya Commercial Bank; Branch: Lavington.”

“Interested applicants are advised to submit their applications in the prescribed form to the Party headquarters at Chungwa House by 12.00 Noon 26th February 2021, ” said Ms Mumma.

Reports indicate that Governor Joho and Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya had already submitted their applications and paid the Sh1 million required.

Here are some reactions from Twitter following Joho’s bid:

I'M THE GRAND MULLA…AND I ENDORSE THE CANDIDATURE OF RAIS SULTAN JOHO..ODM'S BEST CANDIDATE FOR STATE HOUSE… https://t.co/YySqr4lzPl — Ahmednasir Abdullahi SC (@ahmednasirlaw) January 28, 2021

Wycliffe oparanya and Ali Hassan Joho are trying to unseat ODM Museveni for the 2022 ODM presidential ticket…

Can they really do it? pic.twitter.com/XYUsk5c1X5 — Bullet_🇰🇪 (@ButterBullet_) January 29, 2021

I have been a resident of mombasa all this time Joho is the governor and I can't confidently say he is very incompetent,ata mzee wa mtaa hafai — Abraham yegon🇰🇪,BSC (@kibetyegon19) January 29, 2021

Could Joho be on transit? ODM has only one head @RailaOdinga and for mhesh @HassanAliJoho think he would be a head! hapa not all dreams are valid — Eng Mamba (@paulmamba4) January 29, 2021

