Governor Anne Kananu Accused of Assaulting Richard Ngatia During Jubilee NDC

Governor Anne Kananu has been accused of assaulting gubernatorial aspirant Richard Ngatia at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC) during the Jubilee National Delegates Conference (NDC).

According to sources within Jubilee, Governor Kananu picked Richard Ngatia by the collar of his shirt from the VIP holding area before dragging him to the back and repeatedly verbally and physically assaulting him, accusing Ngatia of taking over the Jubilee NDC with his supporters.

The behaviour of Governor Kananu now worries Jubilee insiders who consider her a liability and irrational aspirant as she desperately seeks to maintain the seat even without a disciplined campaign or even strategy. Sources within Jubilee intimate that the party is seriously considering disciplining the governor who has shown that she is incapable of handling her emotions.

Governor Anne Kananu assumed the seat of county governor after the ouster of Mike Sonko over corruption and other allegations.

Meanwhile, Azimio aligned aspirants now see Governor Kananu as a danger to the formation after she showed consistent irrational behaviour, having raged at the organisers of Azimio rally at the Ihura Stadium in Muranga. She physically assaulted and berated anyone she considered a threat during the rally.

The acts of violence against opponents have exposed Governor Kananu as someone who is not confident and might not be a reliable candidate for the seat in Nairobi.

