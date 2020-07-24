in HEALTH, NEWS

Government Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna Confirms Testing Positive For COVID-19

Government Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna [Photo/Courtesy]

Government Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna has confirmed having tested positive for Coronavirus.

Through a statement, Oguna indicated that he recently came from an assignment out of town and developed flu-like symptoms. Upon testing, the results came back positive.

“Recently having come from an assignment out of town, I developed mild coronavirus symptoms and got tested. The results came back positive for coronavirus and I am now receiving medical care and responding well to treatment at an isolation and treatment facility,” reads the statement.

Oguna further added that contact tracing was ongoing although his family is fine. He urged Kenyans to take the disease seriously and observe the directives issued by the Ministry of Health.

Written by Mercy Auma

