How The Government Has Snubbed The Needy In Covid-19 Welfare Package

On April 17, the government of Kenya announced a Ksh8.5 billion to the elderly and poor under the cash transfer programmes run by the Labour ministry, in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

At least Ksh8 billion was a new injection, on top of the Ksh500 million, which was in arrears, which was reported to have been released to people with disabilities.

“These monies will be devoted specifically to cushion the most vulnerable and to protect our healthcare workers,” President Uhuru Kenyatta said.

The president revealed that the government had identified needy households in Nairobi who will receive the weekly Covid-19 stipend.

Each family was to receive between Ksh2,000 and Ksh8,000 on weekly basis.

On social media, screenshots of M-Pesa messages have been circulating showing people having received some amounts from the government.

However, reports by Standard Media journalist James Smart indicate that most of the vulnerable groups in Nairobi have been snubbed, and the help could be going to the wrong people, or worse still, it was another lie by the Jubilee regime that will never see the light of the day.

One of those vulnerable that have been left out is Samuel Musembi Mutuku, a 22-years-old, born deaf, and dumb and is mentally disabled. Mutuku depends on his mother, Jane Ndida who sells vegetables to fend for the family.

“Jane says they have registered so many times with the government, but the name keeps missing every time she goes to check. The family has not received any cash transfer from the government,” writes the journalist on Twitter.

The family has almost given up hope.

Another one is Purity Mwikali, 12, who suffers from autism. Purity is a firstborn in a family of 3 and a student at Our Lady of Nazareth. She is being taken care of by her mother, Catherine Nduki, who stopped her small scale business due to lack of capital.

Joshua Mwendwa, 21, also suffers the same fate of being neglected. He suffers from Spina Bifida, a condition where spinal cord fails to develop properly.

“I just finished a short course on Entrepreneurship and at present I have no work. I depend on my parents and both are currently not working due to Covid-19. I have not received any money from the government,” he laments.

The journalist also highlights the case of the Said Hassan family, which has several special needs people living in one house. Hassan the first born in a family of three, born with leg length discrepancy which usually costs Ksh2,000 for check-ups after every three months.

His younger sister, Samia Hassan, was born deaf and is currently living with her grandmother after the partial lockdown. The last born, Muhiraj Hassan, 10 years old, has a poor memory and usually need Ksh4,000 for checkups and drugs.

“They all live with their mother who is unemployed but depends on their father who works in Bomet. They have applied for the cash transfer but haven’t received any money,” the journalist adds.

These are just a few case, and you can see more of the cases in the twitter thread below:-

Peter Kilonzo Muasya -33yrs old, Secretary General of PWDs Embakasi South. "We are helping PWDs register for the cash transfer so as to get help from the government. So far, very few have received help." pic.twitter.com/MRxn4DZjZZ — James Smart (@jamessmat) May 23, 2020

George Gatitu 35 years, deaf. George relies on menial jobs, which earn him 300-400 daily. He registered for cash transfer but hasn’t received any money. "Government officers think they know more about us than we do, we are not stupid," he says pic.twitter.com/Ht4zc0GYqM — James Smart (@jamessmat) May 23, 2020

Yuda Okemwa- 34yrs, deaf. He lives with his 3 children who fully depend on him. He lost his tout job due to corona and Is currently unemployed. He registered for the cash transfer but hasn’t received any money yet. "I, like any other man just want to feed my family," he says pic.twitter.com/jWNPo2XmvU — James Smart (@jamessmat) May 23, 2020

AdanKheri Tache, 54, Deaf I am cobbler by profession, I can mend your shoes really good that I hear from my customers. pic.twitter.com/k3bBoyuHvF — James Smart (@jamessmat) May 23, 2020

"I don’t know what government looks like, to be honest, I have never seen it in my life." He says he is registered in the many government programs but getting help has been impossible. pic.twitter.com/Awqlyq0LZK — James Smart (@jamessmat) May 23, 2020

Adan Ibrahim. The parents of 5-year-old Adan say they don’t know how to help their special needs child. “He loves to dance and enjoys football,” the father tells me, but he can’t help himself and I see how he gets frustrated all the time. pic.twitter.com/EeLCAn9rZU — James Smart (@jamessmat) May 23, 2020

