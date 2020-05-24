in HEALTH, NEWS

How The Government Has Snubbed The Needy In Covid-19 Welfare Package

Benson Kyalo, 28, is also among the vulnerable people neglected in the welfare programme. [PHOTO/ COURTESY]

On April 17, the government of Kenya announced a Ksh8.5 billion to the elderly and poor under the cash transfer programmes run by the Labour ministry, in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

At least Ksh8 billion was a new injection, on top of the Ksh500 million, which was in arrears, which was reported to have been released to people with disabilities.

“These monies will be devoted specifically to cushion the most vulnerable and to protect our healthcare workers,” President Uhuru Kenyatta said.

The president revealed that the government had identified needy households in Nairobi who will receive the weekly Covid-19 stipend.

Each family was to receive between Ksh2,000 and Ksh8,000 on weekly basis.

On social media, screenshots of M-Pesa messages have been circulating showing people having received some amounts from the government.

However, reports by Standard Media journalist James Smart indicate that most of the vulnerable groups in Nairobi have been snubbed, and the help could be going to the wrong people, or worse still, it was another lie by the Jubilee regime that will never see the light of the day.

One of those vulnerable that have been left out is Samuel Musembi Mutuku, a 22-years-old, born deaf, and dumb and is mentally disabled. Mutuku depends on his mother, Jane Ndida who sells vegetables to fend for the family.

“Jane says they have registered so many times with the government, but the name keeps missing every time she goes to check. The family has not received any cash transfer from the government,” writes the journalist on Twitter.

The family has almost given up hope.

Another one is Purity Mwikali, 12, who suffers from autism. Purity is a firstborn in a family of 3 and a student at Our Lady of Nazareth. She is being taken care of by her mother, Catherine Nduki, who stopped her small scale business due to lack of capital.

Joshua Mwendwa, 21, also suffers the same fate of being neglected. He suffers from Spina Bifida, a condition where spinal cord fails to develop properly.

“I just finished a short course on Entrepreneurship and at present I have no work. I depend on my parents and both are currently not working due to Covid-19. I have not received any money from the government,” he laments.

The journalist also highlights the case of the Said Hassan family, which has several special needs people living in one house. Hassan the first born in a family of three, born with leg length discrepancy which usually costs Ksh2,000 for check-ups after every three months.

His younger sister, Samia Hassan, was born deaf and is currently living with her grandmother after the partial lockdown. The last born, Muhiraj Hassan, 10 years old, has a poor memory and usually need Ksh4,000 for checkups and drugs.

“They all live with their mother who is unemployed but depends on their father who works in Bomet. They have applied for the cash transfer but haven’t received any money,” the journalist adds.

These are just a few case, and you can see more of the cases in the twitter thread below:-

Written by Francis Muli

Senior reporter at Kahawa Tungu, Muli has a passion for human interest stories. Believes in unearthing societal rots that have been hidden from the public eye.
Follow me on Twitter @FmuliKE.

