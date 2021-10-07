Huduma Services Could soon Be Accessible via Mobile Phone

Public Health Cabinet Secretary, Margaret Kobia has called on the public services sector to enhance skills and avail government services digitally.

Kobia said that Kenyans should soon stop making trips to the Huduma centre if there is an option to access the services on their mobile devices.

She was speaking during the signing of the performance contract for the financial year 2021/2022.

The CS said the Covid-19 pandemic had affected people on all aspects of life, and as such, there is a need to rethink service delivery.

“The world of work has changed. We need to look at the extent to which public service is affected by such changes and how do we re-skill so that we can be able to position ourselves to solve the challenges.

“We need to look at the future of work. How is the public service changing? We are now talking digital and most services that were being delivered manually can be digitalised,” the CS added.

Kobia said the state was already making plans for a digital shift.

“This is what the President wants and the journey has already started. Technology is changing and government officers must not be left behind.

“We must skill ourselves in order to fit into the world of the future which calls for a change in how we do government jobs,” she said.

The CS added that service delivery in all economic sectors had been hit by the global pandemic.

“This notwithstanding, Public Service must be provided in an efficient and effective way to ensure that service delivery reaches all citizens.

“This calls for innovative solutions to the challenges brought about by the effects of the pandemic to the economy and wellbeing of our people,” she said.

During the event, Kobia welcomed the department for Development of ASALs and the department of Social Protection, Senior Citizens Affairs and Special Programmes docket to the State.

The departments were added to the Public Service during President Uhuru Uhuru Kenyatta’s cabinet reshuffle last week.

