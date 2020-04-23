Repossession Of 3,000 Acre Land In Ruai Exposes Grabbing Spree Of Public Lands By Top Gov’t Officials

The State has repossessed 3,000-acre land in Ruai along Kangundo road that is reported to have been grabbed by powerful politicians in government.

1,600-acre of the land has long been linked to Deputy President William Ruto and is one of the two parcels taken back by the government in a bid to expand the main sewerage plant.

This was confirmed in a joint statement by the Lands and Physical Planning Principal Secretary Nicholas Muraguri, and his Water, Sanitation and Irrigation counterpart Joseph Irungu.

“The government today embarked on an operation to repossess over 3,000 acres of the Dandora Estate Waste Sewerage Treatment Plant, located in Ruai, which has been grabbed by private entities,” read the statement in part.

The affected parcels of land were named as LR 28707, measuring 999 acres and LR 28706, measuring 1,605 acres.

Parcel LR 28706 is owned by Renton Company Limited, registered in 1995 and was allocated by the then Local Government Minister William Ole Ntimama.

According to online reports, Renton Company Limited is linked to Deputy President William Ruto, a prominent city lawyer from Kabarnet and a son to a former KPLC top official.

The other parcel, LR 28707 is registered under Offshore Trading Company Limited owned by former Lugari MP Cyrus Jirongo.

The Ruai sewerage plant was first commissioned in 1978 and sits on LR 12979/1/1, measuring approximately 1,637.31 acres.

The sewerage plant needs expansion, however, the process has been reported to be delayed by groups that have illegally encroached the land meant for treatment works.

In a different account of events, Nation has reported that more than 40 demolition excavators were deployed at Nairobi’s Ruai area to recover 3,000 acres of land that had been grabbed by powerful individuals.

Apparently, the land had been set aside by the state to cater for the Sewerage plant and a fairy tale city that was to be named Ruai Park Estate.

Upon completion, the estate was to house malls, schools and farms, comprising of 10,900 housing units worth a Sh15 billion funded by investors from the United Arab Emirates.

Further, the publication reports that the project was halted in 2014 after an influential politician in government claimed his stake in the land and used his position to protect his interests by kicking everyone out.

Consequently, for the past six years, officers from the East Park Police Station have been reported to harass any individual that challenged the ownership of the land.

“People here have died by just challenging the ownership of that land. It is not worth talking about it. Just see what you want to see and leave,” an IDPs living next to the property is quoted by the publication in an interview last year. Additionally, the death of Onesmus Mutinda, a surveyor in Ruai who was reportedly killed on Ruiru Bypass is referenced with details indicating that he questioned the ownership of the land.

