Eight Arrested As Gov’t Vows to Punish Hooligans Behind DP Ruto Busia Rally Chaos

At least eight people have been arrested while police are pursuing more suspects linked to the violent chaos that marred DP William Ruto rally in Busia on Saturday.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i said more arrests were expected for the masterminds and perpetrators of the incident and urged police to expedite the arrest and prosecution of the culprits.

Speaking during the launch of Trinity TV and Radio stations in Ol-Kalou, Dr. Matiang’i chastised the organizers and perpetrators of the chaos that saw rowdy youth light bonfires and block the road at Korinda junction. He described the incident as an affront to the Kenyan society that respects liberal democracy.

The CS said the government will crack down hard on all instigators of political violence and will use the Busia incident as a warning to those planning similar acts.

“We, the people of Kenya, made a choice to be democratic. What that means is that we listen to each other and work together. Disagreements or differences of opinion are not a good enough reason to bring about violence, intolerance, and restlessness,” he said.

The CS said the Government had declared zero tolerance on violence in the build-up to next year’s General Elections and urged security agents to enforce the policy “objectively but firmly” across the country.

“Everyone has a right and an opportunity granted by the Constitution to move around and propagate their philosophies. Together with my colleagues in the security sector, we will do everything humanly possible to remain objective, firm, and we will implement the law very strictly,” added Matiuang’i.

Dr Matiang’i further asked the police to ensure that Deputy President’s events are accorded adequate security to ensure such disruptions do not occur again. He added that all aspiring politicians were free to visit any part of the country to popularize themselves and their parties subject to them upholding the law.

“Over the years, we have become intelligent and civil to each other. As long as you are a Kenyan citizen, you don’t need anyone’s permission to visit any part of this country. No one is allowed to disrupt meetings. We know what that has done to our country before: we will act with speed and firmly against a similar trend,” he stated.

He directed the Busia County Commissioner to work closely with the police to ensure that the financiers of the chaos were called to account.

