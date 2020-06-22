Government Orders Training on Safe Internet Use to Reduce Cyber Vices

The government has ordered the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) and Internet service providers to come up with a plan on training Kenyans on the safe use of technology.

ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru announced this in response to the rising cases of cyber vices

The CS said that training will help protect the minors and also assist parents on ways they can filter material that their children can access on the internet.

“We want to ensure safety in the cyber space for our people,” Mucheru said.

He also said that Kenyans should expect to have technology in their daily lives, as jobs and schools had taken an online shift.

“The government for instance, is in the process of training over 5,000 youths on how to go online and earn from digital jobs,” The CS said.

His comments follow the incident in Kisii where a group of 38 minors were arrested for engaging in group sex and taking videos. The teenagers were also caught with a music amplifier and phone cameras that were being used to take videos.

Last week, Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha said he intends to lobby for the formation of a law to block pornographic content in the country owing to the rising cases in teenage pregnancies.

