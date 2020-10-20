Government Officially Unveils Huduma Cards

The government has officially unveiled the Huduma Cards which will ease the process of Kenyans seeking Huduma services online.

Commemorating the 57th Mashujaa Day celebration at Gusii Stadia in Kisii, the Head of State President Uhuru Kenyatta together with First Lady Margaret Kenyatta were among the first recipients of the Huduma card.

Interior CS Fred Matiang’i also revealed that the process of revealing Huduma number was complete thus the cards would be rolled out soon should parliament give the go-ahead and approves data commission nominee.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Margaret Kenyatta receive Huduma Cards. #MashujaaDay pic.twitter.com/7ZIpF9caUf — NTV Kenya (@ntvkenya) October 20, 2020

Read: CS Matiang’i Declares October 10 Public Holiday To Mark Huduma Day

October 10, 2020, was named Huduma Day by Matiang’i. The CS said formerly known as Moi Day, will be observed through national prayers that will highlight service and volunteerism to the community.

“Kenyans are encouraged to participate in the prayers and promote national unity, social justice, cohesion and sustainable development in their communities for the benefit of present and future generations, ” read the statement dated October 8.

According to the Interior CS, the Huduma Cards will help in the process of integration of public personal data so that every Kenyan gets a single source of identity.

Read Also: KOT Up In Arms Against Gov’t Over Ksh1 Billion required To Print Huduma Namba Cards

In 2019, President Uhuru defended the Huduma Number registration stating that so far 11 million Kenyans had been registered.

Uhuru also dispelled rumors that the system had data breaches saying that the National Integrated Identity Management System guards the integrity of the government’s data better than the manual system.

Statehouse had ideally rubbished media reports that arose from the communications authority director-general Francis Wangusi stating that those who will not have registered for the Huduma Number would have their sim cards switched off.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Huduma Number Registration is a voluntary exercise in compliance with the ruling of the courts. There is no directive from the Government to institute any punitive measures against those who don’t register. More emphasis will be laid on civic education,” State House chief of Staff Nzioka Waita said.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu