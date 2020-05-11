Government Launches WhatsApp Chatbot For COVID-19 Information

The government has launched a WhatsApp chatbot to enhance communication on Coronavirus and curb its spread in the country.

Speaking during the daily Covid-19 briefings, Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Rashid Aman stated that the facility is a simple self-diagnostic tool that would provide basic information concerning COVID-19 in the country.

“We have launched a BOT facility which will contain basic information on COVID-19. The WhatsApp number is 0110719719,” said the CAS.

Further, the CAS urged Kenyans to seek information and use the platform for their own gain.

As of today, Coronavirus cases in the country have risen to 700 after 28 people tested positive. One more patient has succumbed to the deadly virus bringing the total fatalities to 33.

This is after a total of 841 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The cases are distributed as follows:10 from Mombasa, 9 from Kajiado, 7 from Nairobi and 2 from Wajir.

The Health CAS raised concerns over the increase in cases reported from Kajiado stating that the nine patients who were found positive are all Kenyan truck drivers who entered the country from Tanzania and their samples were taken from Namanga border.

In addition, the CAS called on Kenyans to be vigilant and not get duped into herbal drugs that are being circulated in the country on the grounds that they cure COVID-19.

According to Dr Aman, the government has currently adopted the strategy to limit community spread that is being implemented into action. "We want to encourage Kenyans not to fear health facilities, they are safe. Seek the care you need," he said.