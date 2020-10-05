Government Gives Harambee Stars, Zambia Friendly Greenlight

Harambee Stars friendly against Zambia set for Friday has been approved by the government subject to adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols.

The warm-up was doubtful after the sports ministry declined a request for the FKFPL playoff match between Kisumu All Stars and Vihiga United last week.

But FKF president Nick Mwendwa has since confirmed the clash against the Chipolopolo, a first since sporting events were suspended in March due to the Coronavirus, has been cleared.

“We can now breathe and prepare for the friendly. The government has allowed us to play and have also allowed us to use Kasarani Stadium for training, but we must adhere to Coronavirus safety regulations,” Mwendwa said.

Kenya is yet to lift ban on contact sports, however, teams taking part in international engagements can apply for special permission to train.

FKFPL side Gor Mahia have for the last three weeks been training as they prepare to fly the Kenyan flag in the CAF Champions League beginning November.

